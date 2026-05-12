Man convicted in wrong-way I-43 crash that killed Oostburg couple sentenced to 30 years in prison

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Ace Vue will spend the next 30 years in prison for driving the wrong way on I-43 while under the influence of alcohol, killing an Oostburg couple.

Judge Sandy Williams imposed the 30-year sentence — longer than what prosecutors had requested — following an approximately 90-minute hearing at the Ozaukee County Courthouse.

During the hearing, prosecutors played the full seven-minute video of Vue driving the wrong way on I-43 under the influence of alcohol, showing the danger he posed to the public and the numerous near misses with other vehicles.

Family members of Jay and Nicole Horne, including their daughter, who was critically injured in the crash but survived, delivered emotional victim impact statements, addressing Vue directly from the podium about the pain he caused them.

Horne family

Vue offered an apology to the family in his own statement, taking responsibility for his actions.

Judge Williams said the apology could never replace the lives Vue took with what she described as the "staggering recklessness" of his actions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip