Library patrons welcome return of renovated Grafton library next week

GRAFTON, Wis. — The USS Liberty Memorial Public Library in Grafton is preparing to reopen after a nearly six-week closure and a $535,000 renovation funded by a private donation.

The project included new paint, bookshelves, lighting fixtures and furniture designed to better serve community needs while preserving elements of the library's history. Library officials said the renovation was guided by years of community feedback and a detailed survey.

Library Director Amanda Kloppmann said community members consistently expressed support for the library, even as parts of the building showed signs of age.

"Even though it wasn't the flashiest, or the newest, or the most updated, they loved our library, and so we wanted to keep elements of that," Kloppmann said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Amanda Kloppmann

The renovation also preserved historical artifacts connected to the USS Liberty, the library's namesake. Kloppmann said the goal was to create a space that can adapt to changing community needs.

"We really want it to be something that is malleable for everybody, that the building itself is here, but the library just molds to whatever you need it to be," Kloppmann said.

The library has been closed for nearly six weeks while construction crews completed the updates. During that time, patrons and volunteers could still visit other libraries within the Monarch Library System.

Christi Surfus, a patron and member of the Grafton Friends of the Library, said community members were eager for the facility to return.

"We stocked up on books (during the closure)," Surfus said. "It's evolving to the needs of the community."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Christi Surfus

Library officials also plan to continue expanding programming for children and adults after the reopening.

A grand reopening event is scheduled for October 7. The library is set to reopen to the public the following day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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