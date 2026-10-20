'Just down the block': Mequon neighbor reacts to large barn fire

MEQUON, Wis. — A 19th-century barn in Mequon went up in flames Monday evening, destroying several vehicles stored inside, but no one was hurt, the owner said.

The barn, owned by Tim Hoerig, was primarily being used for storage when it caught fire. Neighbors sent photos to the TMJ4 newsroom almost immediately, and the smoke was visible from as far away as Hartford — roughly 15 miles away.

Watch Alex Gaul's report in the video player below:

'Just down the block': Mequon neighbor reacts to 19th century barn fire

Several agencies, including the Southern Ozaukee Fire & EMS, responded to the fire. What sparked the blaze has not yet been released. The barn was still smoking Tuesday morning, as were the shells of several vehicles inside.

Hoerig declined an on-camera interview, but he shared a photo he snapped of his burning barn.

Courtesy of Tim Hoerig

David Larson, who has lived across the street for nearly 40 years, reacted to a photo of the fire.

"That's a hell of a fire," Larson said. He said he saw the fire trucks heading down the road but didn't realize where they were going.

"I didn't know it was just down the block," he added.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David Larson

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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