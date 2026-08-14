GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton could be getting another grocery store. Woodman's Markets is eyeing a property just north of the existing Grafton Commons development near Interstate 43, according to village officials and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permits.

The process remains in its early stages. So far, Woodman's has submitted and been approved for a water permit application for a parcel of land just west of I-43 to the DNR. A formal proposal has not yet been submitted to the village.

The village's community development director Gabe Gilbertson confirmed there have been some conversations with Woodman's, but nothing more has advanced through the approval process as of yet. The site would also need to be annexed into the village, Gilberson said.

Watch: Grafton neighbors weigh in on potential Woodman's store near I-43

Commercial corridor continues to expand

The location is bounded by I-43, Arrowhead Road and N. Port Washington Road, according to DNR permit data. If ultimately built, Woodman's would be the village's seventh grocery store, joining Pick n' Save, Sendik's, Aldi, Costco, Meijer and Target.

Grafton resident Lucy Polikanov said she already rotates between several stores depending on what is on sale, but she welcomed the prospect of more competition.

"Because more variety, it's probably competitive prices, and maybe prices will be down," Polikanov said. "In this environment, we need to save every penny."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lucy Polikanov

The Grafton Commons corridor has grown over decades from quiet fields into the largest commercial corridor in Ozaukee County, drawing shoppers not just from within the village but from communities to the north and south.

Bob Henderson, who travels from Mequon to shop at the area's Costco, said the regional draw is part of what makes additional development a natural fit.

"There's a lot of variety of shopping here, so they can come to one spot. It's kind of like a big mall," Henderson said. "The tax base keeps increasing. They've got all these big commercial properties that they're collecting property tax on."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Bob Henderson

Woodman's did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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