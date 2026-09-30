GRAFTON, Wis. — Construction on the partially failed Bridge Street Dam in Grafton could begin as soon as late October, several months after the structure first broke in May and left the Milwaukee River's shoreline lined with mud flats and low water levels.

The village has approved a $282,000 contract to order and replace the dam's broken hydraulic cylinder. Contractor Lunda Construction is expected to carry out approximately 60 days of work, beginning in late October or early November, according to the village's public works director Julie Esch.

Watch Alex Gaul's report in the video player below:

Grafton neighbors react to long-awaited Bridge Street Dam repair timeline

Randall Simons, a Grafton neighbor who walks past the dam regularly, said he has watched the structure deteriorate over the past several months.

"I walk down at least three, four, five times, and yeah, you can see the deterioration," Simons said. "That's not a small number, but based upon what I've seen just walking by for the last few months, I think it's worth every penny ... I'm happy to hear it's coming to an end."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Randall Simons

The approval comes after months of debate over whether to repair the dam or remove it entirely. The village ultimately chose repair after an hours-long Village Board meeting where dozens of neighbors made public comments.

Lisa Kincaid, a Grafton neighbor whose condo overlooks the dam, said residents are eager for construction to begin, even as the timeline brings its own anxieties. TMJ4 first spoke with Kincaid in August.

"These things take time, and you know, that's the thing that causes the most anxiety, I think," Kincaid said. "Hopefully, (the construction happens) before it freezes. Obviously, that would be prime time to get that done."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lisa Kincaid

The village said cold weather is unlikely to affect construction unless there is a hard freeze lasting an extended period of time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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