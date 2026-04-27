Grafton neighbors concerned about proposed event permit ordinance; Public Safety Committee tables the proposal

GRAFTON, Wis. — The Village of Grafton is considering a new ordinance that would require permits for special events and festivals, sparking concerns among some residents about transparency and First Amendment rights.

The village's public safety committee tabled the proposal earlier this month to incorporate community feedback before moving forward.

As written, the proposed policy would require organizers of broadly defined special events to submit permit applications 45 days in advance.

Watch: Grafton neighbors concerned about proposed event permit ordinance

Concern over Grafton event permits

Police Chief Jeff Caponera said the intention behind the ordinance is public safety.

"Grafton is a smaller community, but we still deal with the same issues," Caponera said. "There's a lot that goes into it, especially after events like Waukesha, New Orleans."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jeff Caponera

Lifelong Grafton resident and local political organizer with Ozaukee Indivisible, Keri Wuenstel, is among those worried the ordinance could go too far in limiting large gatherings.

"We saw what happened in Port Washington when there was a perception of a lack of transparency, and we don't want anything like that happening here," Wuenstel said. "There certainly are concerns about the First Amendment and the right to assemble that are very vague in there."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Keri Wuenstel

Wuenstel says her concern is also for nonprofits that could face additional obstacles in planning events like charity runs.

"If we're not able to respond to current events, things that are breaking in that moment," Wuenstel said.

Grace Lutheran Church hosts events that would fall under the new policy. Pastor Chris Thomas expressed concerns about how the ordinance might be interpreted by future village leaders.

"I'm always thinking well, 'what is the person who might be following me going to be able to do with this?'" Thomas said. "I have a good relationship with a lot of the people who I know are gonna be working on this right now, but I don't know what happens in 10 years."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Chris Thomas

Ordinances like this are not uncommon. Neighboring Cedarburg hosts lots of festivals and already has a variety of procedures on the books to help facilitate those events.

"This is a really great example of how I hope local government works," Thomas said.

It is not yet clear when the ordinance will be taken up again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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