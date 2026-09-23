GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton is one step closer to getting another grocery store — a big one.

At a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, trustees unanimously voted on multiple items and ultimately approved annexing the property into the Village of Grafton, the planned unit development, and the site plan with some amendments.

The proposed development would include a 245,000-square-foot Woodman's store, a convenience store with fueling stations, quick lube services, and a car wash. It would be located near I-43, Arrowhead Road, and North Port Washington Road.

If built, Woodman's would be Grafton's seventh grocery store.

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Grafton moves closer to approving a 245,000 square-foot Woodman's grocery store, residents and village leaders weigh concerns

During public comment, residents raised concerns over the proposal.

"We moved to the town of Grafton to be able to have more land space, have less chaos. And so, of course, building something like this is going to bring a lot more chaos and traffic to our area," Robyn Wiegand, a Grafton resident, said.

"Woodman's is not a Grafton grocery store, it's going to be a regional destination," Andrew Schwartz, another Grafton resident, said.

"I have options. From my viewpoint, I don't need more of the same," David McQuinn, also a Grafton resident, said.

Woodman's representatives argued for the potential job opportunities and competitive pricing in groceries.

"This is an opportunity to help keep those costs down for the local consumer and the regional," Bruce Westling of Newmark Real Estate said.

Regular shoppers also shared their thoughts on the development ahead of the meeting.

"I mean it sounds really big, but I know people like Woodman's I know people like options," Caroline Klinker, a regular shopper from Milwaukee, said.

"Because more variety, it's probably competitive prices," Lucy Polikanov, a Grafton resident, said.

"I really think there are enough options in the area I don't think we need to extend that further," Michael Doll, a Cedarburg resident, said.

With approval from the Planning Commission, Woodman's is now awaiting pending permit approval from the full Village Board in an upcoming meeting.

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