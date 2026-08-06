THIENSVILLE, Wis. — A former Thiensville police officer who shot two dogs 16 times while outside his department's jurisdiction has been cleared of criminal charges.

Ozaukee County District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay issued a civil forfeiture against former Officer Richard McCormick for mistreating animals, which carries a fine of up to $500. Lindsay's office says prosecutors would not be able to prove McCormick wasn't acting in self-defense.

In a memo to law enforcement explaining the decision, Lindsay wrote: "The state would not be able to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer McCormick did not reasonably believe that the dog posed a threat of serious bodily harm and that his initial use of force was necessary to terminate the threat."

Two animal advocates who have spent months pushing for accountability say the outcome falls short of justice.

"I was shocked that all that was is a slap on the wrist," Danielle Dietz said.

"Irate and disappointed at the same time. I think that the DA's office let down a lot of people today. Especially the people of Thiensville," Alicia Hegedus said.

TMJ4 Danielle Dietz and Alicia Hegedus with Ranger, the dog that survived the shooting

The incident dates to April 23, when McCormick responded to a report of two stray dogs in Mequon — outside the Thiensville jurisdiction where he was employed.

"He left his jurisdiction; he was not asked to come out there," Dietz said.

Body camera video shows the dogs approaching McCormick before he drew his weapon and fired several times. The dogs then turned and ran. McCormick fired six more shots at a dog that had stopped moving. One dog died. The other was found seriously injured.

Watch: Animal advocates frustrated a former Thiensville officer won’t face criminal charges in Mequon dog shooting

Animal advocates frustrated a former Thiensville officer won’t face criminal charges in Mequon dog shooting

McCormick told Mequon officers he feared for his safety.

"I personally don't think it was necessary to shoot from the start, but especially when the dog fell to the street, absolutely not. The dog was injured, the dog was down," Hegedus said.

Dietz said the video itself undermined the self-defense argument.

"I think it's ridiculous, I think it's absurd. Watching the video in itself proves that the dog was no longer a threat," Dietz said. "I really did not see how there was any way that there wouldn't be some sort of criminal charge against him.”

TMJ4 stopped by McCormick's listed address to offer him the opportunity to share his perspective. A woman answered the door and told me to leave.

The Thiensville Police Department says McCormick resigned before the internal investigation was complete.

Dietz and Hegedus adopted Ranger, the dog that survived. They say he's still suffering in pain from injuries and surgeries. Dietz and Hegedus launched a fundraiser to help cover Ranger's recovery bills. If you would like to help, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip