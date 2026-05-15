SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Three beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms in Dane County have found forever homes.

Sesame, Poppy, and Cream Cheese were among five Ridglan Farm beagles that, until Friday, were being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Ozaukee County branch. They were adopted Friday, while the remaining two are still undergoing additional medical treatment.

The adoptions are part of a broader effort to rehome more than 1,000 beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms across the region. About 120 of those dogs ended up in the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Two of the adopting families shared their stories. Chris and Dawn Newcomb drove from Willoughby, Ohio, to be first in line, saying social media kept them connected to the story.

Watch: Families come from near and far to Ozaukee, to give Ridglan Farms beagles forever homes

Families adopt rescued beagles

"[We were] watching the videos every night," Chris Newcomb said. "Every dog just needs to have an opportunity like this."

Dawn Newcomb expressed hope that the pace of adoptions would continue.

"Fortunately, they're being adopted very quickly. We hope that trend continues, and we hope the rest of the beagles who are still in the facility are rescued as well," Dawn Newcomb said.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Humane Society Dawn and Chris Newcomb with Sesame

The Keller family from Mequon — Isabela and her mother Marisa — described the adoption as a personal mission. The family waited hours in line before the doors opened.

"This is right here in Wisconsin, and I finally said to myself, I can't watch this and not do something about it," Marisa Keller said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Isabela and Marisa Keller

Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society said the dogs are experiencing many things for the first time.

"They've never walked on grass, or played with toys, or walked upstairs, and so everything will be a new experience for them," Speed said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Angela Speed

Both families said they were ready for that challenge.

"They can't speak for themselves, so we have to speak for them," Isabela Keller said.

The Newcombs ultimately adopted Sesame, while the Kellers took home Poppy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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