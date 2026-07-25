TOWN OF CEDARBURG — Two men were critically injured Saturday in an explosion in a metal outbuilding in the 2300 block of Brandt Drive in the Town of Cedarburg.

Beginning around 11:48 a.m., Ozaukee County dispatchers received several reports of an explosion and black smoke coming from the area. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victims: a 54-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, both of Cedarburg. Both were transported to a burn center in Milwaukee.

Watch: Explosion in Town of Cedarburg critically injures 2 men, dog

Explosion in Town of Cedarburg critically injures 2 men, dog

A dog was also injured in the blast and taken to an animal hospital.

The building was a total loss. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Brandt Drive remains closed as the investigation continues. Residents in the area will still have access to their homes.

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