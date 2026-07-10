Construction worker rescued from 160-foot crane after medical emergency

GRAFTON, Wis. — A construction worker had to be rescued from a tower crane 160 feet above the ground Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency while working.

The worker was part of a crew constructing the building addition at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

Emergency personnel provided medical treatment to the worker while he was still on the crane, and then a coordinated technical rescue operation brought the patient safely to the ground, where medical care was continued by hospital staff.

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