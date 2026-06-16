CEDARBURG, Wis. — A developer is proposing one of Cedarburg's largest housing developments in decades — 394 single-family lots just off Highway 60 — but neighbors and city officials are raising concerns about traffic, design, and whether the project is even a priority.

No action was taken at Monday's meeting, but Neumann Developments received significant feedback from both city government and the community on its latest concept plans, which call for a single-family development with medium-density lots.

Watch: Cedarburg neighbors voice concerns over proposed 394-lot housing development

Controversy brews over 5 Corners development

City officials expressed a desire for more entrances, exits, and turn lanes to help alleviate traffic concerns. They also called for the use of multiple home builders rather than a single developer building out the entire subdivision.

Nancy Kennedy, a Cedarburg neighbor who has watched the city's north end near Five Corners grow over the decades, said the character of the community should be protected.

"We don't want cookie-cutter," Kennedy said. "Cedarburg has a lot of very nice architectural things, and I'd like to see that continue."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Nancy Kennedy

Kennedy said she has already seen the effects of growth on local infrastructure.

"Sometimes there's a line almost to [County Highway I], waiting to get through the stop and go light," Kennedy said.

Many residents who spoke during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting said they would prefer significant reductions to the project — or no development at all.

Jim Cannon, a Cedarburg neighbor, said he hopes the development does not move forward.

"Just because it's going to raise everyone's taxes, property taxes, and the traffic's gonna be horrible," Cannon said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jim Cannon

City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said the project is far from a done deal. While the city's completed school attendance and traffic studies indicate the development would not have a significant effect on current city services, the city would still need to annex some of the land from the town.

Hilvo noted there are other properties already within city limits that rank higher on the city's priority list.

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