CEDARBURG, Wis. — A Cedarburg neighbor with Down syndrome got more than a concert experience at last weekend's Country in the Burg festival in Cedar Creek Park — he got a once-in-a-lifetime moment with country music star Brantley Gilbert, and a signed guitar to remember it by.

Noah Waldkirch attended the festival through Mel's Charities, where he was able to meet Gilbert in person during a backstage meet and greet. For Noah, who grew up listening to country music with his older brothers, the encounter was everything he had hoped for.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Alex Gaul's story in the video below:

A Cedarburg neighbor with Down syndrome met Brantley Gilbert — then went home with a signed guitar

"It was a dream come true, and I love Brantley Gilbert," Noah said. "He's amazing."

His mother, Susan Waldkirch, said moments like this matter deeply, not because they are extraordinary, but because they should be ordinary.

"He's just a regular person, just like all of us, and he should be able to have those opportunities," Susan said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Susan and Noah Waldkirch

The signed guitar Noah brought home did not come from the meet and greet itself. It came from Power of Humans, a Grafton-based nonprofit.

Liz Braatz works with the nonprofit and has neurodivergent children of her own. She was running a signed guitar giveaway at the festival when she crossed paths with Noah's family.

"He said, 'I want to win this guitar for my brother,'" Braatz said."This is what Power of Humans is about. We all gotta stick together... When people go the extra mile for you, like from the lens of a caretaker or a parent, it's such a win."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Liz Braatz

While Noah did not win the raffle, Braatz was so moved by the story that she went the extra mile and made sure a second signed guitar was given to Noah.

For Noah, whose favorite Gilbert songs are "Bottom's Up" and "Fire Up," the guitar is now something he can strum at home.

"(It) means the world to me," Noah said.

His mother echoed that sentiment.

"(We are) just very thankful to everyone who has such a good heart," Susan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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