A 980-year-old redwood tree became a log cabin. Now a Wisconsin man wants to make it a roadside attraction

PORT WASHINGTON — There are so many amazing things around us. Sometimes just need to know where to look, and I think I found something that I probably won't see again. A nearly 1,000-year-old cabin made from a hollowed-out redwood tree.

Sitting next to some storage garages in Port Washington is a 980-year-old tree turned into a log cabin. It's about 30 feet long, 8 feet wide, and the walls are 1 foot thick.

“You know what? There's a lot of people in Wisconsin that really want to see the redwoods, and they don't have the availability to go to the national parks. So I thought, you know what? I'm going to bring the parks to Wisconsin," Dav Abdull, the owner of the log cabin, said.

James Groh The two beds inside the redwood log cabin.

He bought it at an auction in 2022. He wouldn’t tell me how much he paid for it, but he said it was absolutely worth it.

“I was ready to empty my 401(k), to be honest, because this is a piece which should have been saved, and it is saved.”

The cabin was built in the 1940s. The redwood tree is part art and part home. There is a dining area, a kitchen, two beds, a living area, and even a bathroom. However, it’s not so much meant for living, but more so as an exhibition.

Abdull's goal for this log cabin is not to make it into an Airbnb or sell for cash. He wants to put it on the side of I-43 for road trippers to go into as a roadside attraction.

James Groh The dining area inside the redwood log cabin.

“For a little bit amount of money, people can just, for $1, just go through the piece of art and history," Abdull said.

He needs some help, though. Abdull is trying to find or buy some land along the highway where he can park the tree. If you can help or to learn more, go to redwoodlog.com.

Now, to address a likely question. The tree was chopped down in the 1940s before redwoods were federally protected. It happened during a selective cutting program, according to documents found in the cabin.

To have a redwood here is remarkable. Redwoods are the world’s tallest trees and among the longest living in the world. They primarily grow along the Northern California coast, but there is one sitting by a storage garage in Port Washington, Wisconsin.

You can support the log cabin's gofundme here.

Watch: A 980-year-old redwood tree became a log cabin. Now a Wisconsin man wants to turn it into a roadside attraction...

Why a Wisconsin man wants to turn this redwood tree log cabin into a roadside attraction

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