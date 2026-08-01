'Yes! We're open': Milwaukee store owner works to stay open after two break-ins

MILWAUKEE — A handwritten "Yes! We're open" sign now hangs on the plywood covering the front door of 38th Street Mart after the owner says the Milwaukee convenience store was broken into twice in just over two weeks.

Surveillance video from July 10 shared with TMJ4 shows two people inside the store carrying boxes of merchandise outside.

Owner Jessica Jimenez said the first break-in happened July 10, followed by another on July 25, before she had a chance to recover.

"Usually we have a nice big window, but that got smashed in," Jimenez said. "When I first heard, I was speechless. In shock."

Jessica Jimenez.

Jimenez says the people took lottery tickets, clothing, food, cleaning supplies, and chocolate.

"We're a small family-owned convenience store. A lot of people who live in the neighborhood walk here," Jimenez said. "I know most customers by first name."

She said the business is more than a convenience store.

"Sometimes we stand between someone going to bed hungry and being able to give them a few snacks," she said.

National Avenue is currently under a multi-year reconstruction project between South 39th and South 1st streets to rebuild the roadway and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Jimenez believes the construction has reduced foot traffic and created opportunities for crime.

"Mainly because of construction, they're finding these opportunities where it's a quiet dead zone around here," she said. "It gives people time and privacy. They're not worried about anyone walking past because it's not walkable at the moment."

TMJ4 News Jessica Jimenez.

Since the break-ins, Jimenez said she filed a police report and installed security gates over the windows, cameras, and an alarm system. At closing time, employees even push a refrigerator in front of the front door as an added precaution.

"It's always your worst fear. It puts you in such a bad position if you have to close your business," she said.

"We love our community here and always feel safe with this community. I want everyone to continue to feel safe."

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to confirm details about the reported break-ins, including whether any arrests have been made, but did not immediately receive a response.

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