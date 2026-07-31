Woman killed in Riverwest shooting at home with nearly 200 police calls since 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 57-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Milwaukee home near Holton and Locust around 3 a.m. on July 27, and her family says the property has a long and troubled history.

Sharon Johnson had three kids and seven grandkids, and loved working for schools as a lunch lady, her family said.

City records obtained by TMJ4 show the address has generated nearly 200 police calls since 2020, including batteries, family trouble, welfare checks, and calls involving weapons.

Records also show the property's owner is facing foreclosure. Last month, the city received a condemnation complaint, but inspectors say they were unable to get inside to determine whether the home should be demolished.

Sharon's sister, Tracy Johnson, called on the city to shut the property down. She said she has lost other family members connected to the home.

"Remove it. I just lost my sister, I just lost my sister."

"Petition that house, and matter of fact the owner, you should throw her in jail," Tracy Johnson said.

Milwaukee police say detectives are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Sharon Johnson's family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

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