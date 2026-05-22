Dan Jansen Family Fest

The 31st annual Dan Jansen Family Fest kicks off tonight at 4:30 at Konkel Park in Greenfield. Live music, rides and food are available through Monday.

Field of Flags

A special unveiling takes place today at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park. 27,316 flags are now on display. The Field of Flags honors every Wisconsin service member who has died in war since the Civil War.

Family Kite Festival

Veterans Park will also host the Family Kite Festival this Saturday and Sunday. The grand launch takes place at 12 p.m. both days, with more than 600 kites synchronized into the Milwaukee sky.

WATCH: What are your weekend plans?

Wisconsin Weekend: Memorial Day festivals, kites and more

Falls Memorial Fest

Falls Memorial Fest takes over downtown Menomonee Falls on Saturday through Monday. The event features live music, an art show, a car show and a 5K. An opening ceremony will honor local fallen service personnel. A free veterans community concert follows on Sunday evening at Village Park.

The Memorial Day parade runs down Main Street on Monday at 10 a.m.

Sheboygan Memorial Day Parade

Sheboygan will hold its Memorial Day parade and celebration on Monday. The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Seventh Street and Center Avenue and ends at Fountain Park for a ceremony and brat fry.

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