Wisconsin Weekend: Italian food, Brewers baseball, Frozen the musical and more

On Sunday, the Italian Community Center is hosting Fun Day Sunday, offering a taste of Italy with a twist. The event features fine Italian food and spirits, along with activities like bocce, pasta making, kid's crafts, a cultural exhibit, and scopa, an Italian card game.

The Milwaukee Brewers are back home at American Family Field to play the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fans can attend Star Wars night tonight, and the team is hosting a windbreaker giveaway on Saturday.

For theater fans, "Frozen the Musical" is running at First Stage Milwaukee inside the Marcus Center through May 17. The production features two sisters from Waukesha who are part of the Fire Cast, playing the roles of young Anna and Elsa.

WATCH: Don't know what to do this weekend? Here is a list of things going on in Wisconsin

WWIM

Earth Day celebrations continue tomorrow in Waukesha at the Retzer Nature Center. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, with specific activities scheduled between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families can enjoy kid-friendly indoor and outdoor activities, join a litter clean-up, and visit a recycling exhibit to learn about composting, making recycled paper, and how materials are reused.

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