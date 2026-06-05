Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Pride Fest, Waukesha Friday Night Live, wine walk and more

MILWAUKEE — From live music to a street festival, there are several ways to get out and enjoy the weekend.

Waukesha Friday Night Live

Tonight, Waukesha Friday Night Live runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The free event features live music at 8 outdoor stages throughout downtown.

PrideFest

PrideFest is underway on the Summerfest grounds and runs through Saturday. The fun continues Sunday with the Pride Parade, which kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs down South 2nd St.

Elm Grove Wine and Art Walk

Saturday afternoon, the Elm Grove Wine and Art Walk runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Attendees can stroll through the neighborhood to see local art and taste wines. A ticket includes a commemorative glass and wine pours at 14 local businesses.

West Allis A La Carte Street Festival

Sunday, the West Allis A La Carte Street Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival brings together schools, churches, businesses and the community, and features fun, games, food and music for the entire family.

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