Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brewers, concerts, festivals and more

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a packed weekend ahead, with the Brewers returning from the All-Star break, major concerts, cultural festivals, and a statewide barbecue championship all happening across the region.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers are sitting atop the NL Central as they open the second half of the season. Milwaukee hosts the Miami Marlins in a weekend series at American Family Field.

Gallery Night in the Third Ward

Gallery Night gets more festive this year. Friends of Catalano Square is hosting fundraisers at Club Charlies and The Shoppe to support the annual Catalano Beer Mixer community block party. Events run Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Strokes at American Family Insurance Amp

On Friday, July 17, The Strokes bring their "Reality Awaits" North American tour to Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Cage the Elephant and Thundercat open the show.

38 Special at the Waukesha County Fair

Rock fans can take a trip down memory lane Saturday, July 18, when 38 Special brings its 50 Year Legacy Tour to the Waukesha County Fair. The band has sold more than 20 million albums and is marking 50 years on the road with classic hits like "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up In You," and "Second Chance."

Midsummer Festival of the Arts

The 56th annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts returns to Sheboygan on July 18 and 19, featuring more than 100 artist booths, live music, food, and hands-on art activities.

African Cultural Festival

Milwaukee's African Cultural Festival returns to Brown Deer Park on Saturday, July 18, celebrating African heritage with drumming, dancing, music, fashion, food, and cultural performances.

World Cup Final Watch Party

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at Nomad World Pub on Brady Street. Milwaukee's original soccer bar is hosting a watch party with viewing options both indoors and outdoors. Moran's in South Milwaukee will also host a party on Milwaukee St.

Wisconsin State BBQ Championship

The Wisconsin State BBQ Championship, also known as Elkhorn Ribfest, runs through Sunday, July 19, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The five-day festival features world-renowned pitmasters, backyard grilling competitions, live entertainment, artisan vendors, carnival rides, and award-winning barbecue. Organizers call it Wisconsin's largest BBQ festival.

Pet Events

Olyver & Co.’s largest fundraiser of the year is Saturday. There will be adoptable dogs including some Ridglan beagles!

O & Co

Dog Days at Drexel returns Sunday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, featuring dock-diving dogs, K-9 demonstrations, flyball, a costume parade, and more.

The Fame / Monster Gaga Night

Calling all Little Monsters. Spend the night celebrating Lady Gaga with music from The Fame and The Fame Monster, plus performances by Baylee IJ Davenport and Aubrey DelMar, hosted by Supernova.

Saturday, 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

POP, 124 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204, USA

Falls Lavender Fest

The 6th Annual Falls Lavender Festival returns to Menomonee Falls on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event celebrates all things lavender, with vendors, food, crafts, décor, and activities highlighting the scent, color, flavor, and beauty of the popular plant. Rain or shine.

Fish Days

Port Fish Days returns to Port Washington this weekend, celebrating the city's fishing heritage and America's 250th anniversary with a fish fry, live entertainment, family activities, a parade, and fireworks.

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