Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Air & Water show, festivals and baseball

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a packed weekend of events, with something for nearly every interest — from military aircraft demonstrations over Lake Michigan to neighborhood festivals, baseball, and a county fair.

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Wisconsin Weekend: Air & Water show festivals and baseball

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

The Milwaukee Air and Water Show takes over the lakefront at McKinley Park on Saturday and Sunday. Military and civilian aircraft demonstrations will fly over Lake Michigan, and thousands of spectators are expected to line the waterfront.

German Fest

German Fest runs Friday through Sunday at Henry Maier Festival Park. One of the largest German heritage festivals in the country, the event features authentic German food, beer, and cultural exhibits.

Brady Street Festival

The Brady Street Festival is Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. One of the most popular neighborhood festivals in the city, it will feature live music stages, food vendors, and street performances.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies

The Brewers are hosting the Colorado Rockies for a weekend series at American Family Field. Sunday's game has a scheduled first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair wraps up its run Sunday at the Fair Park in West Bend. Attendees can check out carnival rides, livestock exhibits, a demolition derby, tractor pulls, live music, and classic fair food.

South Milwaukee Heritage Days

Highlights include the Car Cruise on Friday, Lionsfest July 24th through 26th, and the Heritage Days Parade on Saturday. Most events take place throughout South Milwaukee and Grant Park.

Taste of Wisconsin in Kenosha

Food, music, and family fun take over Kenosha’s lakefront this weekend for Taste of Wisconsin. The three-day festival runs July 24th through 26th at Celebration Place in HarborPark, featuring more than 30 food and beverage vendors, over 80 acts on four stages, culinary demonstrations, and kids’ activities. Admission is free, and proceeds support local charities through the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha.

The 57th Annual St. John the Evangelist Parish Festival

One of the biggest church festivals of the summer returns to Greenfield this weekend. The 57th Annual St. John the Evangelist Parish Festival runs Friday through Sunday at 8500 West Cold Spring Road, featuring live music, a Friday fish fry, bingo, raffles, a Sunday chicken dinner, and fireworks Sunday night at 9:15. Admission is free.

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