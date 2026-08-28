Wisconsin weekend guide: IndyCar racing, AfroBLEND Day, wildflower festival and more

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a packed weekend ahead, with IndyCar racing, new festivals and free community events taking place across the city.
IndyCar at the Milwaukee Mile
IndyCar racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park, with action running Friday through Sunday. Fans can watch two races and enjoy a free fan zone.
Everything you need to know about the Milwaukee Mile race weekend here
AfroBLEND Day Milwaukee
The first-ever AfroBLEND Day Milwaukee takes place at Estabrook Park, featuring a soccer and volleyball tournament along with evening music and cultural events.
Wildflowers on the Water Festival
Lakeshore State Park hosts the Wildflowers on the Water Festival on Sunday. Attendees can enjoy live music and food trucks while supporting the park.
Watch below: More about the Wildflowers on the Water Festival
HOP Summer Nights
The weekend wraps up with HOP Summer Nights on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Riders can enjoy free popsicles and live jazz on one of the streetcars. Use the TransLoc app to find the right car.
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