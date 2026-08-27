IndyCar Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile: Everything you need to know

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The NTT IndyCar Series returns to West Allis this weekend for two races at the Milwaukee Mile at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Some of the best drivers in the world will take on the one-mile track with races on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Snap-On IndyCar Weekend.

Race weekend schedule

Friday, Aug. 28



Gates open at 12 p.m.

NTT IndyCar Series Practice at 5 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 29



Gates open at 7 a.m.

IndyCar Qualifying at 10 a.m. CT

Snap-On Makers and Fixers 250 race at 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 30



Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

INDY NXT race at 10 a.m. CT

Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 Race at 12 p.m. CT

The USF Pro 2000 Championship will also race during the weekend. The open-wheel racing is the third step on the USF Pro Championships ladder.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are still available for either the entire weekend or a single day on the race's website.

Weekend passes start at $88 and go up to $240 depending on where you sit.

Single-day tickets start at $10 on Friday and $55 each for Saturday or Sunday.

Event Map

Parking and Transportation

The event's website has full parking details, and ways to purchase parking. There is infield vehicle parking or general vehicle parking. You can learn more here.

If you're using rideshare options, there will be designated pickup and drop-off areas just outside the main entrance on the west side of State Fair Park.

People biking to the event can also use free bicycle parking at the main entrance (Adler St. near I-94) or South Entrace A (Greenfield Ave. and S. 81st St. There are no bikes allowed inside the park.

Free Fan Zone

The free fan zone is located inside the Wisconsin State Fair Park, just outside the Milwaukee Mile grandstands.

There, you can participate in driver autograph sessions, check out a car show, enjoy food, shopping, a Snap-On Tools Experience, Sam's Club pop-up, Java House experience and more.

A-Z Guide

For other questions, you can visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip