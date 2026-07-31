Wisconsin Weekend Guide: Fairs, festivals and music fill the weekend across southeast Wisconsin

Fairs

MILWAUKEE — The 167th Ozaukee County Fair in Cedarburg runs through Sunday with rides, food, livestock and entertainment. The Budweiser Clydesdales are on the grounds all weekend. The demolition derby takes place Friday and Saturday nights.

Watch this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute segment here:

Wisconsin Weekend Guide: Fairs, festivals and more

The Racine County Fair in Union Grove continues through Sunday. An antique tractor parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by truck and tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. Bull riding in the grandstand is scheduled for Saturday. The demolition derby closes out the fair Sunday at 2 p.m.

The 40th Annual Firefly Art Fair takes place Saturday in Wauwatosa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 70 artists and makers will showcase their work. Visitors can enjoy live music, food, drinks and family-friendly activities at the historic Kneeland-Walker House.

Festivals

Black Arts Fest MKE returns to the Summerfest Grounds on Saturday. This year's theme is "Unity and Community," with live entertainment, art, food, fashion, wellness activities and cultural programming running from noon until 10 p.m.

Port Washington LionFest continues through Sunday.

Greendale Village Days continues through Sunday. A free shuttle runs from Greendale High School from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Music

TUSK, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, performs at the Pabst Theater on Saturday night.

Mile of Music in Appleton runs through Sunday, featuring hundreds of artists at venues throughout downtown.

Sheboygan Brat Days takes place Friday and Saturday. Fame Monster, a Lady Gaga tribute band, and Too Fighters, a Foo Fighters tribute band, perform Saturday night.

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