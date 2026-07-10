MILWAUKEE — It is a packed weekend across Wisconsin, with festivals, live music and family-friendly events from Milwaukee to Pewaukee.

Watch this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute segment here:

Wisconsin Weekend: Festivals, live music and family events from Milwaukee to Pewaukee

Festa Italiana

Festa Italiana kicks off Friday on the Summerfest grounds and runs through the weekend with authentic food, live music and Italian traditions for the whole family.

Bastille Days

Bastille Days continues all weekend in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square with food, music and French-inspired fun.

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival takes over the Summerfest grounds Saturday, featuring colorful dragon boat races and a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture.

Death Cab for Cutie

Music fans can catch Grammy-nominated indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie Saturday night at the Miller High Life Theatre.

Time Travelers Vintage Expo

Vintage lovers can step back in time at the Time Travelers Vintage Expo at the Baird Center. The one-day event features vintage clothing, retro decor, collectibles and vendors from across the country. Tickets start at $10 in advance.

The Mill Street Festival

The Mill Street Festival takes over downtown Plymouth on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy food vendors, fresh lemonade and dozens of booths featuring crafts, jewelry, garden art, local businesses and nonprofits.

St. Mary Parish Festival

St. Mary Parish Festival returns July 10-12 at St. Mary Parish, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. in Hales Corners. Enjoy a weekend of live music, great food, family fun and community fellowship as parishioners, neighbors, alumni and friends come together for this longtime summer tradition.

Salmon-A-Rama

Salmon-A-Rama runs July 11-19 on Lake Michigan, with anglers competing for a $50,000 grand prize. The festival also features live music, fireworks, food, vendors and free family-friendly entertainment throughout the nine-day event.

Famous Racing Sausages 5K and 10K Run/Walk

The Famous Racing Sausages 5K and 10K Run/Walk returns to American Family Field on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Participants can run, walk or race alongside Milwaukee’s beloved sausage mascots while supporting local veterans and families.

Summer Market Series

The Summer Market Series in Hartland takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nixon Park. Vendors, food, entertainment and more.

Adoption event at Petco

JR’s Pups-N-Stuff is holding an adoption event at Petco in Wauwatosa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a bunch of adorable and adoptable dogs.

Clark House Museum Ice Cream Social

Finally, head to Pewaukee on Sunday for the Clark House Museum Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring museum tours, old-fashioned games, entertainment and plenty of ice cream.

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