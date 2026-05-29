MILWAUKEE — This weekend, Southeastern Wisconsin is hosting a packed lineup of festivals and events, with something for nearly every interest.

The inaugural Country Rising Festival takes place May 29 at Franklin Field. The country music event highlights up-and-coming artists, with a lineup featuring Big-X-Tha-Plug and Dylan Marlowe. Fans 21 and older can expect food, drinks and a mechanical bull.

Watch this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute segment here:

Wisconsin Weekend: Country music, hip-hop, barbecue, and iconic beer run

The Tacos and Tequila Throwback Hip-Hop Festival returns to Franklin Park on Saturday. Organizers say this year is bigger and bolder than ever. The lineup features Rick Ross, Shaggy, Soulja Boy and more.

Also on Saturday is the Smoke on the Water Festival. The barbecue and beer festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Summerfest grounds.

The 47th annual Locust Street Festival takes place Sunday. A beer run begins at 11:30 a.m. The $30 entry fee gets participants a T-shirt and four beers along the race route.

Also on Sunday is the UPAFF Ride for the Arts at 7 a.m. Riders have a chance to bike over the Hoan Bridge. Several different routes are available to support the United Performing Arts Fund.

Have an upcoming event I should know about? Email me at kidd@tmj4.com so I can share it with our viewers on air.

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