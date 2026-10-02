MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee area has a packed weekend of fall festivals, with events in Menomonee Falls, Port Washington, Cedarburg, the Wisconsin State Fair, the Summerfest grounds and St. Francis.

In downtown Menomonee Falls, the Falls Harvest Festival takes over Saturday with crafts, wagon rides, food and activities for kids at Mill Pond Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Port Washington's Fall Street Festival features live music, vendors and a classic car show on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch Kidd O'Shea's video report below:

Wisconsin Weekend: Community festivals, Harvest Fair and Oktoberfest

In the historic downtown Cedarburg, Oktoberfest returns Saturday and Sunday with German food, beer and entertainment. The event is centered around the Cedarburg Community Center parking lot on Washington Avenue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At the Wisconsin State Fair, Harvest Fair runs all weekend. We have a complete guide to everything happening by clicking here.

On the Summerfest grounds, Oktoberfest features traditional German food and beer, live German music throughout the weekend, a Miss Oktoberfest contest and a wiener dog beauty competition.

On Sunday, the Fall Food Truck Frenzy in St. Francis brings more than a dozen food vendors, live jazz, a pumpkin patch and drinks. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with beverage proceeds supporting Rotary International.

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