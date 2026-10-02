Your guide to Harvest Fair 2026 at Wisconsin State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Here is your complete guide to the 33rd Annual Harvest Fair, which kicks off Friday, Oct. 2

Hours

Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission

$5 for guests ages 12 and older, while children 11 and under get in free.

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater Lineup

LP Vinyl Escape: A Tribute to Journey, Friday

Here Come the Mummies, Saturday

One Louder, Sunday

Attractions

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, featuring log rolling, wood chopping, axe throwing and crosscut sawing demonstrations.

Watch pigs, ducks and goats race around the track, while families can explore the Kid's Corral inside the Exposition Center, complete with mini golf, a walking maze, coloring activities and other hands-on experiences.

Attractions available for purchase

Amusement rides, pumpkin bowling, pony rides, bumper boats, paintball activities, the Giant Slide, and opportunities to make a custom scarecrow.

Food

40 vendors offering seasonal specialties and Wisconsin State Fair favorites, including apple cider mini donuts, pumpkin chai cinnamon roll lumpia, deep-fried apple rings, harvest stew, and a variety of fall-inspired desserts and drinks.

The iconic Original Cream Puffs

Harvest Fair flavors, including Apple Crisp Deluxe and Pumpkin Spice. Guests can pre-order cream puffs for pickup during the event.

New Attractions

Camptoberfest at Camp Bar, complete with live music and German-style beer served under an Oktoberfest tent.

Watch glass-blowing demonstrations from So Hot Glass,

Parking

$13 per vehicle, with preferred parking and motorcycle parking options available for an additional charge.

Updated Youth Policy

Guests age 17 and younger entering the grounds after 5 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone age 25 or older.

Learn more by clicking here.

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