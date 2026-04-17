Wisconsin Weekend: Art in Bloom, Milwaukee Film Festival, Wee Whiskey Fest and more

There are several events happening across the area this weekend, including festivals, sports, and art exhibits.

Art in Bloom transforms the Milwaukee Art Museum with floral installations inspired by artwork in the museum. The annual event runs through Sunday, and timed tickets are needed.

It is the opening weekend of the 18th annual Milwaukee Film Festival. Screenings are taking place at the Downer and Oriental theaters. Several local films are being screened along with national and international films.

WATCH: Art in Bloom, Milwaukee Film Festival and more. What are you doing this weekend?

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute

Wee Whiskey Fest returns to Lake Geneva with a full weekend of tastings, entertainment, and events. Saturday’s Grand Tasting features more than 150 premium bourbons and whiskies, with more festivities happening all weekend long.

At the Milwaukee Admirals game tonight, it is Fair Deal Friday. Fans who grab an Admirals ticket will get a free Fair ticket. It is also Fan Appreciation Night with plenty of giveaways, and the first 2,500 fans will get a one-of-a-kind Admirals and Brewers t-shirt.

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