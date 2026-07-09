Wisconsin State Patrol to conduct aerial traffic enforcement across the state this week

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to watch for traffic violations from the air this week in Winnebago and Dane counties.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol's Air Support Unit will patrol I-41 in Winnebago County on Thursday, July 9, and US 12/18 (Beltline) in Dane County on Friday, July 10.

The State Patrol's primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol's goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

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