Wisconsin State Patrol rides in semi-trucks this week to catch dangerous drivers on highways

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association are launching the sixth annual Trooper in a Truck campaign to improve highway safety across the state.

Troopers ride in semi-trucks to gain a higher vantage point and identify dangerous driving behaviors, including texting while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

The weeklong enforcement and education effort runs July 13-17 with stops in five cities:

Eau Claire (July 13)

Waukesha (July 14)

Madison/Pleasant Springs (July 15)

Green Bay (July 16)

Wausau (July 17)

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