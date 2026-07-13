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Wisconsin State Patrol rides in semi-trucks this week to catch dangerous drivers on highways

Troopers will ride in semitrucks across five Wisconsin cities this week to spot dangerous driving behaviors like texting and not wearing seat belts.
wisconsin state patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol's Facebook page
wisconsin state patrol
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association are launching the sixth annual Trooper in a Truck campaign to improve highway safety across the state.

Troopers ride in semi-trucks to gain a higher vantage point and identify dangerous driving behaviors, including texting while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

The weeklong enforcement and education effort runs July 13-17 with stops in five cities:

  • Eau Claire (July 13)
  • Waukesha (July 14)
  • Madison/Pleasant Springs (July 15)
  • Green Bay (July 16)
  • Wausau (July 17)

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin