Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Wisconsin State Fair cattle exhibitors prep their animals ahead of opening day

Around 1,100 dairy cattle are shown at the Wisconsin State Fair each year, and the junior show is the largest of its kind in the nation.
Cattle farmers make last minute preparations to their animals ahead of Wisconsin State Fair competitions.
Final preps being made for competition cattle at State Fair
Posted
and last updated

WEST ALLIS, WI — Dozens of cattle lined up at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds in West Allis as competitors from across the state prepared to show their animals hours before the fair's opening day.

For Leah Smith of Watertown, competing is about the bond she builds with her animal.

"I've just built a connection with her. I wash her every day, rinse her, work with her. Once you put so much time and effort into something, you can really like get connected with it," Smith said.

Leah Smith

Around 1,100 dairy cattle are shown at the fairgrounds each year. According to the State Fair, the junior show is the largest of its kind in the nation. The animals are just a small part of everything fairgoers can experience.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to West Allis over the next week and a half. Mya DiGangi of Jackson, in Washington County, said she loves introducing newcomers to the animals.

"And just showing people who don't know the country what animals are, explaining everything about them, giving detail, telling about how I raised them and stuff," DiGangi said.

Mya DiGangi

Different types of cattle shows can be seen throughout the length of the fair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin