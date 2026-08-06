Wisconsin State Fair cattle exhibitors prep their animals ahead of opening day

WEST ALLIS, WI — Dozens of cattle lined up at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds in West Allis as competitors from across the state prepared to show their animals hours before the fair's opening day.

For Leah Smith of Watertown, competing is about the bond she builds with her animal.

"I've just built a connection with her. I wash her every day, rinse her, work with her. Once you put so much time and effort into something, you can really like get connected with it," Smith said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Around 1,100 dairy cattle are shown at the fairgrounds each year. According to the State Fair, the junior show is the largest of its kind in the nation. The animals are just a small part of everything fairgoers can experience.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to West Allis over the next week and a half. Mya DiGangi of Jackson, in Washington County, said she loves introducing newcomers to the animals.

"And just showing people who don't know the country what animals are, explaining everything about them, giving detail, telling about how I raised them and stuff," DiGangi said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Different types of cattle shows can be seen throughout the length of the fair.

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