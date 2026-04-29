Wisconsin State Fair announces 2026 finalists for Sporkie and Drinkie food and drink contest

The 2026 finalists for the Wisconsin State Fair's Sporkie and Drinkie contest have been announced, featuring unique food and drink combinations ahead of the fair's start in early August.

There are eight finalists competing for the Sporkie award. The inventive food options include Tinga Tango Chicharonnes, Al Pastor Pizza, Bayou Crunch Cup, Birria Flamin' Bombs, Cream City Cone, Deep Fried Horchata Balls, Porky Puff, and Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds.

Watch: These are the 2026 Sporkies and Drinkies finalists:

2026 Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies, Drinkies finalists revealed

For those looking to quench their thirst, the Drinkie finalists feature Color Changing Swamp Juice, Cookie Butter Coffee Floats, Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade, and Tilt-A-Spritz.

TMJ4

A panel of judges will select the winners on August 4.

Get more information about the Sporkies and Drinkies here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip