Since 2017, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music has collected nearly 800 instruments through its 'Be Instrumental' drive, cleaning and repairing each one for a second life.

The program partners with local schools to help remove financial barriers that often keep students from participating in music programs. Having their own instrument builds confidence and gives students the chance to practice at home.

WATCH: The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music helps remove financial barriers to help local students

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music holds donation drive to refurbish used instruments for local students

DeLane, a student at Carmen Southeast who is just getting started on his musical journey, said the program has opened doors.

Kidd O'Shea

"It gives me a chance to learn more about music because I was always interested in it, but I never got to really go outside of it. So this is a real opportunity for me to learn more," DeLane said.

Kidd O'Shea

Alia, a violin student who attends Richards Elementary School in Whitefish Bay, also benefited from the drive.

"I donated an instrument that didn't fit me anymore, and then the Wisconsin Conservatory donated me a new one that I needed," Alia said.

Michah, has been playing guitar for four years, said the program has helped him take his passion even further.

"It's super cool. I mean, without an instrument, I couldn't be in online things like jazz band and play for playing for church," Michah said.

Kidd O'Shea

Each donated instrument costs about $250 to refurbish. The conservatory helps cover the cost, but community support is key.

"If there's an instrument sitting in their house that isn't getting filled with music, bring it on by to one of the donation centers or to one of our locations so that we can get that instrument into the hands of somebody who's excited to play," Dr. John Bragle, Director of Education at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music said.

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

For these students, access to music is opening doors that go far beyond the classroom.

"I mean, there's lots of kids that don't have the money to buy instruments, and having an instrument is really good. Because you can be in so many different groups and play music for people and give joy to them," Michah said.

Here is a link to a list of donation locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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