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Wisconsin Center District fires CEO Marty Brooks for cause after credit card misuse allegations

Baird Center
TMJ4 News
Baird Center
Posted

The Wisconsin Center District Board of Directors fired President and CEO Marty Brooks with cause Monday following a closed session meeting.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brooks used a district credit card for more than $50,000 in personal expenses, including campaign donations.

Common Council President Jose Perez issued a statement after the board's vote.

"Today I learned that Mr. Brooks made a contribution to my political campaign several years ago using a WCD credit card (not appropriate). I have begun the process to return that campaign donation." Perez said.

The Wisconsin Center District operates the Baird Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin