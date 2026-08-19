Whitefish Bay football opens the season with high expectations, eyes on defense and turnovers

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Whitefish Bay High School football is entering the new season with high expectations, and the team believes it has what it takes to make noise this year.

Head coach Jake Wolter is in his 12th year leading the program and has seen plenty of growth in his football team.

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"Really made the focus this year. We wanna be a ball-hawking secondary defense, turnover-prone. We wanna be a little bit more aggressive on that end of the ball and just be defense, and then we've got a lot of guys that can catch, a lot of guys run the ball," Wolter said.

One of those players is senior running back Lateef Love Jr., who is coming off a monster year with 1,400 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

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"They gotta realize that last year's done, you know, we gotta focus on what's in front of us right now, can't get too caught up in, you know, last year's success and going to the state semifinals for the first time in however long, it doesn't matter now," Love said.

The Blue Dukes open the season at home Friday against Whitnall, and quarterback Chase Wolter is ready to play in front of the home crowd.

"Excited to be home in front of all the fans, you know, we got a lot of people coming in, the sections getting ready, and we're just so excited to play for all the fans and beat Whitnall," Chase Wolter said.

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Linebacker and wingback Nazeer Nash believes playing in a tough conference has prepared the team for whatever comes its way.

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"Surely playing in a D2 conference makes us tougher. You know, if we don't make up for size and speed, we make up for in our mind and our intellect, so we always know what we're doing, and we don't lie; we pride ourselves on not making too many mental errors," Nash said.

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