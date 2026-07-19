West Milwaukee Police investigating double stabbing, one person died

WEST MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning, which left one person dead and another injured on the 1200 block of S. 52nd Street.

Police were dispatched to the area at around 3:30 a.m. for a domestic violence incident and found two victims with multiple stab wounds.

A 25-year-old woman from West Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and was later released.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now -

A 28-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained fatal wounds and was transported to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old suspect who police say fled the scene before their arrival.

Police believe that the stabbing was a targeted and isolated incident.

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