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West Allis named 2026 Strongest Town, beating Chicago and Spokane

West Allis has won the Strongest Town Contest, defeating Madison and 14 other cities across North America
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TMJ4
wisconsin state fair
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WEST ALLIS — West Allis has won the Strongest Town Contest, defeating Madison and 14 other cities across North America.

West Allis showcased the innovative and community-driven work that has helped the city.

Voting took place over four rounds throughout March. According to a press release, West Allis defeated Spokane, Washington, in the Elite Eight and beat out Chicago, Illinois, in the Final Four.

For a town to be a "Strong Town," it needs to show that it is building a vibrant neighborhood, strengthening local economies, and planning for long-term success.

West Allis not only received the title of "2026 Strongest Town," but they will also be receiving a trophy, a mini-documentary about the community, a visit from land-use planner and founder/president of Strongest Towns, Chuck Marohn, and swag items from Strongest Town.

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Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
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Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez