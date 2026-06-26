West Allis cyclists excited to continue to Tour of America's Dairyland race in Shorewood

Streets in Shorewood will transform into a race course starting at 7:30 Friday morning as the Tour of America's Dairyland continues, with the junior girls and boys 9-14 categories holding their series finale.

The 11-day event spans southeast Wisconsin, drawing competitors from around the world.

Among the racers are Sam and Skylar Schneider, sisters and co-owners of The Bread Pedalers, a bakery and café in West Allis. Racing close to home gives them something most international competitors don't have — a familiar crowd cheering them on.

Alonna Johnson

"I think we have the best cheer squad of the whole race," Sam Schneider said.

Watch: Cyclists hit the streets of Shorewood Friday:

Tour of America's Dairyland continues

For Skylar, seeing customers show up at races carries its own meaning.

Alonna Johnson

"It's really special having all of our customers come out to races because we get to know them throughout the year and then when they get to see a little bit of our other world it's pretty special," Skylar Schneider said.

Skylar travels for races around the world with her sister, making the chance to compete in Southeast Wisconsin uniquely meaningful.

"Most of the time we are getting to do that together as well so having the chance now to be racing at Tour of America's Dairyland where we're sleeping in our own bed and all of our family and friends are out watching is almost more special than getting to race across the world," Skylar Schneider said.

Three more races remain on the schedule — in Shorewood, on Downer Ave and in Wauwatosa over the next few days.

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