West Allis couple settles into home Harvey Kuenn had built, complete with baseball-themed basement

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — For the first time in 44 years, the Milwaukee Brewers are heading back to the World Series. The last time the team made it this far, West Allis native Harvey Kuenn was the manager.

Property records show Kuenn bought land in West Allis in 1953 and later had a house built on it. The home includes a one-of-a-kind baseball-themed basement. This spring, Jake Koscik and his fiancée, Allie Povlich, bought the home Kuenn had built.

"It wasn't anything that we were expecting to find," Povlich said.

TMJ4 Allie Povlich and Jake Koscik in their baseball-themed basement.

The home's history and unique basement are part of why the couple chose to buy it.

"I've been a Brewer fan ever as long as I can remember, and seeing the possibility of being able to own a piece of my hometown history was huge," Koscik said.

A key feature of the basement is the bar.

"We've heard during the time that Harvey was the manager here, he would have all the players over and have like little parties, like Christmas parties and stuff like that in the basement. They would all just come down here and have a good time," Povlich said.

Watch the video report here:

West Allis couple settles into home Harvey Kuenn had built

The bar is outfitted with minor league baseballs and Louisville Slugger bats.

"It's 62 Louisville Sluggers cut in half," Koscik said, referencing the bar.

The basement floor is tiled to look like a baseball diamond, aligned with a wall mural meant to resemble County Stadium. TMJ4's call letters, WTMJ, are also featured in the mural.

TMJ4 TMJ4 is part of the basement mural depicting County Stadium

"I feel like I'm in County Stadium. I never got to go, but I feel like I'm there. The players' energy, everything, it feels like it's still here," Koscik said.

Kuenn was the Brewers' manager when the team went to the World Series in 1982. Now, 44 years later, the team is headed back.

"We were so stunned because we've been talking about how cool it would be if they were able to go to the World Series the year that we bought this house, and the coincidence is just crazy," Povlich said.

Koscik and Povlich plan to watch some of the World Series games right in their historic basement.

"Honestly, besides at the stadium, I don't think there is a better place I can be," Koscik said.

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