Three sets of sisters are helping the West Allis Blue Jays softball team build chemistry — and a winning streak.

The Blue Jays have won six straight conference games, and head coach Dean Mlachnik says the family connections on the roster are part of what makes this group special.

"It's rare. First of all, you have to be talented enough to be up at the varsity level. Being a sophomore, all three of the sophomores are really good. The three seniors are all starters and great players," Mlachnik said.

I asked Mlachnik how unusual it is to have so many siblings on the same roster.

The Burke sisters — catcher Stephanie and centerfielder Savannah — are one of the three pairs suiting up together this season.

TMJ4 Burke sisters

"I'd say it's really fun. I think it definitely adds more of like a supportive aspect to playing, and I think it's very — it's really interesting cause there's like a bunch of other sisters. We've been playing together so long. It goes really well," Stephanie Burke said.

Savannah Burke said having her sister on the team makes a difference when things get tough.

Watch: West Allis Blue Jays softball team bonds over family ties — and winning

West Allis Blue Jays softball team bonds over family ties — and winning

"A lot, because she can understand how to help me, especially after when I'm struggling. She could help better improve my skills and attitude," Savannah Burke said.

The Meunier sisters hold down the left side of the infield together — Piper at shortstop and Maura at third base.

TMJ4 Meunier sisters

"Comfortable on the left side too, because you know that you have someone that you have a deep connection with, and I think that just helps with getting loose before the game and during," Piper Meunier said.

Maura Meunier said the bond she and her sister share shows up in the small moments during games.

"Every time we go to the circle to help our pitcher, we always share a handshake before we go back out to our position, and it just kind of reminds us of the connection we have, and we always get each other's backs out there," Maura Meunier said.

For the Werra sisters — left fielder Audrey and second baseman Charlie — the experience carries extra meaning as seniors.

TMJ4 Werra sisters

"I think it's special for us since it is our senior year. I mean, not even between sisters, us three, the older ones, have been playing together since we were little, so it's really special that we get to be so close with each other, and it makes it that much more fun when we win," Audrey Werra said.

Charlie Werra said the familiarity among the whole group is what makes the team click.

"We're all friends, we've all known each other for so long, and it just makes it easier to play together," Charlie Werra said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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