‘We canceled it’: Rising gas prices reshape Memorial Day plans for some Wisconsin travelers

MILWAUKEE — More than 800,000 Wisconsinites are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend this year, according to AAA, as many across southeast Wisconsin spent Saturday navigating holiday traffic, road construction and higher gas prices.

At gas stations across the Milwaukee area, drivers described scaling back summer plans, delaying fill-ups, and sticking closer to home as costs continue climbing.

Watch: Why some Wisconsinites are rethinking their Memorial Day weekend travel plans due to high gas prices.

Gas prices force some to change Memorial Day weekend travel plans

GasBuddy projected the national average price for gas this Memorial Day at $4.48 per gallon, up from $3.14 a year ago.

For Ernie Rodriguez of Franklin, that meant canceling a planned road trip to Texas.

“We were supposed to go to Texas, drive to Texas this week,” Rodriguez said. "Well, we canceled it because it's so expensive right now."

Instead, Rodriguez said they were planning outings closer to home, including the Maxwell Street Days flea market in Cedarburg.

TMJ4 News Ernie Rodriguez.

Others said they were trying to stretch their gas tanks a little longer.

“I was going to get gas, but I changed my mind… trying to hold onto my bucks for a minute,” Jerome Mills of Milwaukee, said.

"It feels like everyone I know is cutting back and trying to keep money in the pocket."

TMJ4 News Jerome Mills.

Still, some families said they are finding ways to travel despite the higher prices.

“On Monday, I’m going to the Dells with family, going to celebrate together,” Sophia Traxler of Greenfield said.

AAA said busy holiday travel is expected to continue into Memorial Day Monday along major routes across Wisconsin.

WisDOT encourages drivers to make 511 Wisconsin part of any travel plans, available online at 511wi.gov or through the mobile app. The platform allows users to view live traffic cameras, traffic conditions, construction areas, weather radar, incidents and more.

Drivers are also asked to pay attention, slow down and remain distraction-free in work zones.

For a full statewide travel advisory, visit wisconsindot.gov.

For real-time travel tools, visit 511wi.gov.

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