WAUWATOSA, Wis. — With Election Day approaching, several Wauwatosa voters have reached out to TMJ4 News with concerns about how construction along Mayfair Road could affect access to the Currie Park Clubhouse polling location.

Leigh Cierzan is one of several voters who contacted TMJ4 News about the issue. She has been following the Mayfair Road bridge project for months and attended a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) meeting about the construction in August.

Wauwatosa voters raise concerns over construction near Currie Park polling site:

Wauwatosa voters raise concerns over construction near Currie Park polling site

Her concern now is how voters will navigate the construction to reach the polls.

“I would imagine there's people that are going to be surprised on voting day and wonder how do I even get in there,” Cierzan said.

Currie Park remains Cierzan's polling location. According to the Wauwatosa city clerk, 4,222 voters are currently assigned to vote there.

Cierzan said she worries the construction could create frustration for people trying to reach the polls.

“A lot of confusion, a lot of frustration, a lot of just not knowing if it’s worth going through the effort,” Cierzan said. “So I’m really concerned about that.”

The city says Currie Park will remain accessible on Election Day.

Voters should approach the Currie Park Clubhouse from the south at Burleigh Street and travel north on Mayfair Road toward the polling location.

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The city clerk told TMJ4 News that Wauwatosa is working closely with WisDOT to ensure access to the polling location and have proper wayfinding signage in place on Election Day.

The city also plans to send postcards later this week to residents who vote at the Currie Park Clubhouse. Those postcards will include information on accessing the polling location during construction.

Voting in person is important to Cierzan, who said she has always preferred going to the polls rather than voting by mail.

“I didn't vote by mail because I want to go through the whole process, and feel that I'm actually physically voting, and just want to see that that vote went in the ballot box,” Cierzan said.

She plans to do that again Nov. 3, even if getting to Currie Park takes a few extra minutes.

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