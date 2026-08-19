Wauwatosa Police arrest suspect related to bank robbery case

The Wauwatosa Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Milwaukee resident in connection with a bank robbery incident.

Police didn't identify the suspect.

On Saturday, August 15, officers responded to the PNC Bank at 2360 N 124 Street, Wauwatosa, following reports of a bank robbery.

According to initial reports, a person entered the bank, asked for money from employees and ran away.

After an investigation, the Wauwatosa Police Special Response Team and investigators raided a house in Milwaukee around 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers then arrested the suspect and recovered several pieces of evidence from the house.

"I am incredibly proud of the officers’ and investigators’ efforts and the quick resolution to arrest the suspect in this case," Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said. "Robberies can have a lasting impact on a community, creating fear and making people question their sense of safety. The Wauwatosa Police remain steadfast in providing dedicated service and protection for all. This case demonstrates that commitment."

The 33-year-old will be taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, and the suspect's charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the investigation on this case remains active, and asked the public to freely share any information related to the robbery.

You can contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at https://www.tosacrimestoppers.org/.

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