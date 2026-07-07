WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wauwatosa café is carrying on a family restaurant legacy that stretches back more than 70 years.

WATCH: Wauwatosa cafe carries on family restaurant legacy spanning more than 70 years

TMJ4 Pour at Cuppa Tosa

Cuppa Tosa Kitchen & Cafe, located on Blue Mound Road in Wauwatosa, is owned and operated by Vita Figuerino and her brother Tony. The business is the latest chapter in a family story that began in 1952, when their parents opened a Milwaukee restaurant called Giuseppe's.

"Our parents opened up their first restaurant in 1952 in Milwaukee called Giuseppe's, and they've had a few restaurants over the years. They — we moved to Florida for a little while, came back, and my parents opened up Giuseppe's on Highway 100 in Blue Mound," Figuerino said.

The restaurant business has been a constant across generations and siblings.

"All of my siblings are in the restaurant business, you know, and it's a large family, so all 8 of us have been in the restaurant business at some point in our lives or another," Figuerino said.

Capatosa recently moved to a new, larger location on Blue Mound Road. Figuerino said the expanded space has brought new opportunities, though it has also stretched her time for baking.

"I do try to do as much of the baking myself as I can. I do offer custom cakes and pies and cookies and things of that nature for private parties and events," Figuerino said.

On a recent morning, the counter featured apple turnovers, cranberry orange muffins, donuts, and additional baked options.

TMJ4

For Figuerino and her brother, the café is more than a business — it is a community anchor.

"My brother Tony and I actually say quite often what a wonderful environment to come to work in. So we love it. We love the customer base, the area. My brother lives right across the street. He's raised all, you know, his 3 kids here and he couldn't be happier to be here," Figuerino said.

Cuppa Tosa Kitchen & Cafe opens at 7 a.m.

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