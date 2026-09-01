Wauwatosa barbers lean on community support after overnight fire damages The Barber Social

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Alex Zimmerman learned The Barber Social was on fire, it took a moment for the news to register.

“Honestly, I just kind of blacked out for a sec,” Zimmerman said. “Like, what? Like, no way.”

By the time Zimmerman arrived at the Wauwatosa barbershop, firefighters had shut down the area and were moving through a smoke-filled building as alarms continued to sound.

Watch Gideon Verdin's full report in the video player below:

Wauwatosa barbers seek help after fire damages shop

The Aug. 27 fire started in a neighboring business and spread into The Barber Social, according to Zimmerman. He said the exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

What was clear was how much had been lost.

“From our personal lives, tons of antiques, like family heirlooms, like stuff like that — and all of our tools, just everything,” Zimmerman said. “Just thinking like, ‘Oh, that’s gone. We got nothing.’”

TMJ4 Alex Zimmerman

More than a collection of clippers and chairs

For the seven barbers who work at The Barber Social, the damage immediately threatened their livelihoods.

Zimmerman said the barbers work as independent contractors. They are not paid hourly and do not earn money if they cannot take clients.

“When someone’s not in our chair, we don’t get paid,” Zimmerman said. “We’re not hourly, we’re not commission, it’s 100% on you. So when you don’t have your tools, when you don’t have a chair, you have no money.”

Replacing those tools is not cheap.

Zimmerman estimated some of the barbers have $5,000 to $7,000 invested in their individual equipment setups. Clippers, trimmers, shears and other equipment exposed to fire and smoke may no longer meet the sanitary standards required to safely serve clients.

THE BARBER SOCIAL THE BARBER SOCIAL

Even the chairs inside The Barber Social carried a story. Zimmerman said some dated back to the 1920s and 1930s and had been restored or customized.

“Our clippers are our life,” Zimmerman said. “It’s our lifeline pretty much.”

Other losses are harder to put a price on.

Over the years, clients brought back items from vacations or donated pieces they thought belonged inside the shop. Zimmerman described the space almost like a museum — filled with antiques, personal items and one-of-a-kind pieces collected as the business grew.

THE BARBER SOCIAL Barber Logan marine ranking patch damaged in the fire

A business just minutes from where he grew up

The loss is especially personal for Zimmerman.

He grew up about five minutes from the shop and later attended barber school with several of the people who would become part of his team.

The Barber Social opened in 2022. Zimmerman was among its first barbers and later purchased the business from his former barber instructor. Building a business so close to where he grew up eventually brought his past and present together.

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“Tons of people, you know, I grew up with, went to school with, local businesses I supported, you know, they all come here and support us,” Zimmerman said. “So it’s pretty cool seeing familiar faces.”

Those relationships helped make The Barber Social more than somewhere to get a haircut.

Zimmerman said people come through the doors to talk about their lives, families, jobs, and problems.

“We’re like therapists as well, you know,” he said. “There’s a lot of other strings attached to than just cutting hair.”

Zimmerman said he did not fully realize how important some of those conversations had become until the shop was suddenly gone.

“I’m sure they didn’t realize how much we affect other people’s lives, and now we’re kind of seeing the outcome,” he said. “How many people are coming forward and trying to help us out, get back on our feet.”

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Help came almost immediately

Once The Barber Social shared what happened, Zimmerman expected customers to offer sympathy and wait for the business to reopen.

Instead, he said barbershops from across the Milwaukee area began reaching out.

“Dang near every barbershop within like a 30-mile radius from here contacted the team," Zimmerman said.

Some offered an open chair. Others offered equipment or connections to companies that might be able to donate supplies.

“Even if it’s like a comb or, you know, anything helps,” Zimmerman said.

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Phoenix Salons in Brookfield went a step further, helping clear temporary space so members of The Barber Social team could begin taking clients again.

“They did everything they can to just get us in as fast as possible,” Zimmerman said.

The response surprised him.

“We have a really strong community. So everyone’s helping out,” Zimmerman said. “I did not think we’d get this much help. I didn’t think we impacted that many people just from a haircut or a conversation. It’s crazy what a conversation can do.”

‘Bills don’t go away’

Getting temporary chairs is only part of the recovery. The barbers still have to replace damaged tools and make up for income lost while they could not work.

Zimmerman said members of his team have families and homes to support, including some who recently moved or bought houses.

“Bills don’t go away,” he said.

A GoFundMe, "Help The Barber Social Team Recover", has been created specifically to help the barbers — not to repair the building.

Zimmerman said his insurance should help address some of the building-related losses. Money donated through the fundraiser will instead help the barbers replace equipment and handle living expenses while they rebuild their businesses.

“That GoFundMe is literally to just get everyone back on their feet as fast as possible,” Zimmerman said.

TMJ4 Wauwatosa barbers seek help after fire damages shop

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected more than $8,000 toward an $18,000 goal.

For Zimmerman, the financial stakes have also changed at home.

“Honestly, it’s my life,” Zimmerman said. “We just had a baby girl, so that changes everything. This has now become like — this supports our family, supports all of them. They’re all family.”

What happens to The Barber Social now?

The future of the Bluemound Road location remains uncertain.

Zimmerman said restoration crews are evaluating the damage, but based on what he has seen so far, he believes there is a strong possibility The Barber Social will not return to that space. He was already working toward opening a second location before the fire, but said that project could still be five or six months away.

Again, he said people in the community have offered to help.

“We cut tons of construction workers, like just laborers, everything,” Zimmerman said. “Everyone’s come forward like, ‘Yo, whatever you need help with, let me know.’”

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The fire also affected other businesses inside the same building. Zimmerman estimated roughly seven businesses operate there and said many have been unable to work following the fire.

Despite everything The Barber Social lost, the team still plans to show up for the community.

Before the fire, Zimmerman said the shop had signed on as a sponsor for TosaFest on Sept. 11 and 12. The team planned to set up a booth, cut children’s hair and give them designs. The fire wiped out much of what they intended to bring.

But Zimmerman said the barbers still plan to be there.

“We’re still going to be there,” he said. “It will be an empty tent, but we’ll be down there hanging out with everyone.”

For a barbershop that spent years building relationships one haircut and one conversation at a time, Zimmerman is now seeing those relationships come full circle. The community they served is helping them find their way back behind the chair.

HOW TO HELP

The Barber Social has created a GoFundMe to help its barbers replace essential equipment and cover immediate living expenses while they recover from the fire.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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