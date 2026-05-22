WaterStone Bank introduces Veterans Coffee Connection to bring local veterans together

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — WaterStone Bank is holding its first Veterans Coffee Connection from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at five WaterStone Bank branch locations: Franklin, Germantown, Pewaukee, West Allis–Greenfield, and Waukesha.

Veterans Coffee Connection is a new quarterly gathering designed to bring veterans and active-duty military members together for conversation, connection, and community.

The idea is simple: no agenda, no presentations – just a place to sit down over coffee and spend time with others who share similar experiences.

Veterans Coffee Connection will be held in a relaxed, in-branch setting with coffee and light refreshments provided. Attendees are welcome to stop in at any point during the event.

“This isn’t meant to be a formal program or a presentation,” said Shae Maclin, Vice President and Director of Retail Banking. “It’s simply an opportunity to connect—something we know is important, but not always easy to find in a consistent, local way.”

For more information, including future event dates and locations, visit wsbonline.com.

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