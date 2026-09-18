WATCH: Man arrested after punching Milwaukee officer on N. Plankinton Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after punching a Milwaukee police officer during a call on the 800 block of N. Plankinton Avenue Friday morning.

Officers responded to a trouble with subject call regarding a suspect urinating in public view at approximately 8:16 a.m. When they arrived, they observed the 31-year-old suspect littering.

Video: Milwaukee man arrested after punching officer on Plankinton Avenue

Video: Man arrested after punching Milwaukee officer on N. Plankinton Avenue

When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he became combative and punched an officer, causing pain and injury. The suspect then resisted arrest, resulting in further injuries to the officer.

Video shows officers attempting to arrest the man.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The injured officer, a 39-year-old with more than 10 years of service, sought medical treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip