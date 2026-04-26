Volunteers set Guinness World Records title for most participants in river clean-up at multiple locations

MILWAUKEE — On April 25, household cleaning supplies company Tru Earth says it partnered with the non-profit environmental group Milwaukee Riverkeeper and 2,082 volunteers to set the Guinness World Records title for most participants in a river cleanup at multiple locations.

Saturday's event was the 31st Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup where, according to a press release from Tru Earth, volunteers of all ages gathered at more than 120 locations along the Milwaukee River to remove litter from the river and the green spaces near it.

In all, the release notes that volunteers collected more than 100,000 pounds of trash during the cleanup.

"Today really belongs to the volunteers who showed up and got to work," Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Executive Director of Milwaukee Riverkeeper, said.

"This record only happened because so many people care deeply about our rivers and each other. We're grateful to Tru Earth for working with us to set this world record, but it's our community that made this possible," Bolger Breceda continued.

Tru Earth adds that Milwaukee Riverkeeper volunteers have quietly eclipsed the world record for the largest river cleanup for years, but never had it officially certified.

The release explains that with Tru Earth partnering with the non-profit, they were able achieve an official Guinness World Records title.

"As corporations, we have the power to do good and celebrate the work that organizations, like Milwaukee Riverkeeper, are doing every day in their local communities," Brad Liski, Tru Earth CEO, said.

"We believe it is our corporate responsibility, and we challenge other companies to join with non-profits to make a difference in the world," Liski added.

The new record of 2,082 surpasses the Guinness World Records benchmark of 1,795 participants, according to the release. Saturday's record was verified in accordance with the Guinness World Records guidelines.

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