MILWAUKEE — Nearly one in five women experience postpartum depression, anxiety or another mental health condition during pregnancy or after childbirth, according to Moms Mental Health Initiative.

Despite this, many never receive treatment. But one local organization is working to change that.

Watch: How mothers got to connect with mental health resources as part of the Moms Mental Health Initiative's 10th annual "Summer Social" on Saturday.

Voices of motherhood: Milwaukee moms share postpartum mental health journeys

On Saturday, families gathered at Wilson Park in Milwaukee for the Moms Mental Health Initiative’s 10th annual “Summer Social,” an event focused on connecting mothers with mental health resources, support systems and community.

For Cassandra Ortega, that sense of connection made all the difference.

TMJ4 CASSANDRA ORTEGA/ MOM



“So this is Julian, he’s 10 months old,” Cassandra said while holding her son during the event.

Julian was born with Down syndrome, something Cassandra said has brought both learning experiences and joy to her family.

“He’s really helping us learn and spread joy through his own journey,” Cassandra said.

Cassandra, a second-time mother, says Moms Mental Health Initiative helped her navigate postpartum challenges after the birth of her first child through therapy and support resources. When she later became pregnant with Julian and experienced medical complications, Cassandra turned to the organization again for additional support.

“Motherhood can feel really lonely and isolating and knowing there is a resource that can provide that community and support for you is invaluable,” Cassandra said.

The nonprofit organization helps connect people experiencing pregnancy and postpartum mental health conditions with therapists, peer support groups and other providers.

Casey White, associate director for Moms Mental Health Initiative, says the annual Summer Social was created to help mothers feel less alone.

TMJ4 CASEY WHITE/ ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR FOR MOMS MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE

“Let’s be real, moms are not often leaving the house without their kids so we created it to be a fun space, a safe space,” White said.

The event included music therapy, story time, childrens' activities, a silent auction and booths from local organizations offering services for families.

“We invite all of our partners to come and connect with the community and really demonstrate that they’re safe,” White said.

According to the organization, postpartum mental health conditions can include anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, PTSD and psychosis in addition to postpartum depression.

White said many mothers struggle quietly, especially while comparing themselves to unrealistic portrayals online.

“We’re also on Instagram seeing all the moms who are dressed nice and heading out with their fancy strollers, not stressed, and that’s just not real,” White said.

White says isolation can become especially dangerous for mothers struggling with mental health challenges.

“We don’t always have people checking in on us or friends going through the same thing,” White said.

For Dr. Elizabeth Ortega, owner and head doctor at Maedke Chiropractic in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, those struggles became deeply personal after the birth of her first child.

TMJ4 DR.ELIZABETH ORTEGA/ OWNER AND HEAD DOCTOR AT MAEDKE CHIROPRACTIC



“I just knew I was off, I wasn’t right, something was needed,” Elizabeth said.

About six weeks postpartum, Elizabeth says she asked her doctor for mental health resources but was told many providers had months-long wait lists.

She later connected with Moms Mental Health Initiative, which helped her find a therapist sooner.

Shortly afterward, Elizabeth became pregnant with her second child and said many of those mental health challenges continued.

“I experienced a lot of my postpartum depression when I was pregnant with my second,” Elizabeth said.

Now, Elizabeth says she hopes to support other mothers through both her personal experience and her work in chiropractic care focused on family wellness, pregnancy and pediatrics.

“Now I get the opportunity to be that hand that reaches out,” Elizabeth said.

She says many mothers underestimate the physical and emotional toll pregnancy and childbirth can take on the body.

“Your body is under strain from creating life, giving birth, but it’s also about regulating the system again,” Elizabeth said.

When asked whether mothers should feel comfortable asking for help, Elizabeth had a direct answer.

“It’s not just okay, it’s necessary,” she said.

White said that message is at the core of the organization’s mission.

“Going through pregnancy and postpartum issues is challenging on its own and when you add in mental health challenges it can feel nearly impossible,” White said. “But you’re not alone and there is hope and there is help.”

More information about Moms Mental Health Initiative, including peer support groups and provider resources, can be found on the organization’s website and social media pages.

Maedke Chiropractic, located near Kinnickinnic and Oklahoma Avenues in Bay View, also offers family wellness, pregnancy and pediatric services and is accepting new patients.

They accept medicare, medicaid, United Healthcare and those who are uninsured.

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